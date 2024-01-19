How to Compete for Waste Management Phoenix Open VIP Packages via Reignmakers The Farmers Insurance Open PGA TOUR Portfolio-Gated Contest

Reignmakers PGA TOUR is holding two Portfolio Gated Contests for this week’s The Farmers Insurance Open. Compete in RARE (1) and ELITE (1) Portfolio Gated Contests to win once-in-a-lifetime VIP Experiences with unique requirements for entry.

Winners each receive a VIP experience for two at the Waste Management Phoenix Open being held at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz., on February 8-11, 2024. Learn more here and below.

Rare+ and Elite+ Contest Prizing

The full VIP package awarded to the top two finishers (2) in the RARE and ELITE contests includes:

Two General Admission tickets per winner to “The Greatest Show on Grass”

$1.5K cash credited to DraftKings account for travel and accommodations

Access to the DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale (no reservation or expenses provided by DraftKings)

Adjacent to historic TPC Scottsdale, DraftKings Sportsbook is the premier destination for entertainment. Feel the energy as you follow the action on 2,700 square feet of video screens, and take advantage of the beautiful outdoor patio, VIP cabanas, and fire pits. Learn more HERE.

Important Notes

Tickets awarded for RARE+ gated contests are for Thursday, February 8, and Friday, February 9, event access.

Tickets awarded for ELITE+ gated contests are for Saturday, February 10, and Sunday, February 11, event access.

Rare+ Contest Gating

The Rare+ contest requires you to hold at least one of the top three Reignmakers finishers from the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open (Webb Simpson, Tony FInau, Justin Thomas) at the Rare+ tier.

ELITE+ Contest Gating

The ELITE+ contest requires you to hold at least one of the top three Reignmakers finishers from the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open (Webb Simpson, Tony FInau, Justin Thomas) at the Elite+ tier.

