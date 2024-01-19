Latest injury updates for Bills WR Stefon Diggs ahead of Divisional game vs. Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills will host the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round on Sunday and wide receiver Stefon Diggs is dealing with a foot injury ahead of the matchup.

NFL Playoffs 2024: Chiefs vs. Bills

Stefon Diggs injury updates

Friday update: Bills head coach Sean McDermott told the media that Diggs is dealing with a foot injury and will be limited in practice this afternoon. He sustained the injury in Sunday’s Wild Card victory over the Steelers and was held out of Thursday’s practice. However, McDermott doesn’t anticipate Diggs’ status being in doubt for Sunday’s Divisional showdown.

Buffalo can’t afford its top receiver going down for this critical postseason showdown against the defending champs, especially with Gabe Davis out with a knee injury. If Diggs’ foot injury hindered him from performing on Sunday, then the team would have to rely on tight end Dalton Kincaid and wideout Khalil Shakir to step up as the top pass catching options.