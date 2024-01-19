Suns vs. Pelicans pick against the spread, over/under for Friday, January 19

We have a good Western Conference showdown to look forward to tonight as the Phoenix Suns hit the road to battle the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET

Phoenix (22-18) has ripped off three straight victories and last edged the Kings in a 119-117 victory on Tuesday. The Suns stormed back from a 22-point deficit to tie the game in the final minute and a pair of Kevin Durant free throws with 1.1 seconds on the clock put them over the top. Meanwhile, New Orleans (25-17) is fresh off a 132-112 housing of the Hornets on Wednesday, its fourth win in its last six contests. Brandon Ingram had a triple-double of 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in the victory.

There are no injuries of note for either team on the injury report ahead of this contest.

New Orleans enters the game as a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 237. The Pelicans are listed as a -125 favorite on the moneyline, making the Suns a +105 underdog.

Suns vs. Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans -1.5

Both teams have momentum heading into the weekend and I’m leaning towards the home team here. New Orleans has mostly handled business at home this season with a 13-8 record against the spread, while the Suns are 7-9-1 ATS as the road side. The Pels also have one of the best scoring margins in the league at +4.8, so I’ll take them to cover tonight.

Over/Under: Over 237

This is a matchup between two of the more over-friendly teams in the league and New Orleans can crank things up when playing in its confines of the Smoothie King Center. Phoenix showed on Tuesday that it can also catch fire at the drop of a dime, so I’ll take the over here.