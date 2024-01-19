NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, January 19

There are seven games that will tip off across the NBA tonight and that presents plenty of opportunities for you to hit on value plays in DraftKings NBA DFS. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Caleb Martin, Miami Heat, $5,000

Martin is sitting right on the value line for tonight’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks and there’s a good opportunity for him to have a big outing. In the last matchup against the Hawks on December 22, he put up 11 points, eight rebounds, and two assists in 35 minutes to deliver 29 DKFP for DFS managers. Atlanta still has one of the worst defenses in the league, so definitely find a spot for Martin in your lineup.

Toumani Camara, Portland Trail Blazers, $4,700

Camara has been flying under the radar as a decent value option in DFS and he could make a big impact once again when the the Blazers host the Indiana Pacers tonight. The rookie has been playing well as of late and has provided at least 21 DKFP in five of his last eight outings. There’s a chance for Camara to sneak in another solid outing against a Pacers team that will be figuring things out with Pascal Siakam making his debut. I’d consider the Blazers rookie for my lineup this evening.

Royce O’Neale, Brooklyn Nets, $4,500

O’Neale and the Nets have nosedived over the last three weeks and they’ll try to establish some momentum when visiting the Los Angeles Lakers tonight. The wing has been at his best when he’s knocking down threes and displayed that when he buried five against the Heat earlier in the week. He’s facing a Lakers team tonight that has given up an average of 15.1 threes over their last five games, so there’s an opportunity for him to get hot this evening. Consider O’Neale for your lineups.