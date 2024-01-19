Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday’s games

We’ve got seven games on Friday’s NBA slate, with Warriors-Mavericks being postponed after the sudden tragic passing of Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojevic. Despite the banner game being taken off the schedule, there’s still plenty of opportunities for bettors when it comes to strong player props. Here’s our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

LaMelo Ball over 41.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Spurs (-110)

The Hornets prized guard is back on the floor after missing 20 games, and he’ll look to avenge a 36-point loss to the Spurs last Friday when he made his return. Ball is averaging 26 points, six rebounds and 5.7 assists per game since coming back and should maintain strong usage tonight. The Spurs are one of the worst defensive teams in the league, ranking 24th in defensive rating and 26th in points allowed per game. Ball should stuff the stat sheet tonight.

Jamal Murray over 7.5 assists vs. Celtics (+114)

Murray has been on a bit of a heater distributing the ball, averaging 7.9 assists per game over the last 10 contests and going over this line six times. The matchup is tough, as the Celtics are fifth in opponent assists allowed but Boston will also be focusing on limiting two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. That should leave Murray with enough openings to create for himself and his teammates. As long as he logs his usual minutes, Murray should dish out at least eight assists in this highly anticipated clash.

Eric Gordon under 1.5 3-pointers vs. Pelicans (+145)

Gordon’s main role on this Suns team is to find openings on the perimeter and hoist from deep, so there’s certainly some risk on taking the under on this particular line. However, the guard has gone under this mark in two of the last four games, and the Pelicans rank fourth in opponent three-point percentage allowed. The matchup is tough, and there’s a lot of mouths to feed in Phoenix. Gordon’s inconsistent usage, along with a stingy New Orleans defense, should keep the under in play.

Jimmy Butler over 22.5 points vs. Hawks (-110)

The Heat star didn’t play in either contest against Atlanta this season, and has gone over this mark in one of the two games he’s been back for after dealing with foot injury. In three games against the Hawks last season, Butler averaged 25 points per game. He went for 30.5 points per game in four contests against Atlanta during their first-round playoff series in 2022. The Hawks rank 26th in defensive rating and are giving up 123 points per game, while Butler averages 23.8 points per game at home. I like him to go over this line Friday.

Anthony Davis over 12.5 rebounds vs. Nets (-130)

The Lakers big man has been on fire this season, averaging 12.2 rebounds per game. He’s grabbed at least 12 boards in each of the last three games, going over this line twice. The Nets rank 22nd in opponent rebounds allowed this season, and gave up 18 rebounds to Davis in their lone meeting with the star last season. I think Davis continues his dominant play and clears this line without much trouble.