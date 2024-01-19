Report: Report: Astros signing RP Josh Hader to five-year, $95 million deal

In 2022, Josh Hader was traded from the Milwaukee Brewers to the San Diego Padres and responded by posted a 7.31 ERA in 16 regular-season innings with the Padres. He put that in the rearview mirror in 2023 by authoring a 1.28 ERA in 56 1/3 innings with the Padres to earn his fifth career All-Star appearance. He’ll look to keep that going in 2024 with the Houston Astros, as he signed a 5-year, $95 million deal, per Jeff Passan.

While Hader had that stellar ERA, he only had 33 saves in ‘23 (his lowest total full-season total since becoming a full-time closer) and only goes one inning maximum. That said, Hader still ended up signing a monster deal, which technically beats Edwin Diaz’s 5-year $102 million deal because Hader’s doesn’t have any deferrals. Hader also has a full no-trade clause, and no opt outs or club options.

Hader’s best season came in 2021 when he posted a 1.23 ERA in 58 2/3 innings with the Brewers, and he has a career 1.37 ERA in the postseason.

When the MLB went into the offseason in November, the Atlanta Braves had the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the 2024 World Series. With major signings in free agency, the Los Angeles Dodgers went from +750 back in November, and jumped the Braves to be at +360 on January 19. The Astros have the best odds for an American League team installed at +800, and have moved up from +900 back in November.