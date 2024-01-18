Bulls SG Zach LaVine playing through ankle injury Thursday vs. Raptors

Update: LaVine ended up playing just six more minutes after coming back from his ankle injury, so there was clearly something bothering him beyond routine soreness. We’ll see how the Bulls manage his injury in the coming days.

Update: LaVine has returned to Thursday’s contest, so that’s a good sign regarding his ankle. We’ll see if he has any trouble with it the rest of the way as the Bulls try to beat the Raptors on the road.

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine, who missed 17 games with a foot injury, appeared to suffer an ankle injury Thursday against the Toronto Raptors. LaVine was driving the basket and landed on Jontay Porter’s foot while moving. He ended up bouncing up and down on his good leg after the conclusion of the play and eventually went to the locker room.

Zach LaVine appeared to roll his right ankle after stepping on Jontay Porter. He subbed out, clearly frustrated. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 19, 2024

This is obviously a rough development for LaVine, who saw the Bulls play extremely well with him sidelined. Chicago did four wins in the six games he’s been back for but there’s talk about whether the guard is actually driving the Bulls towards the postseason. The emergence of Coby White and stellar defensive play of Alex Caruso makes LaVine a bit more expendable, and that’s why there are a lot of rumors surrounding him in trade talks.

For now, White and Caruso would be next in line to absorb LaVine’s minutes if he does have a long-term issue. DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic probably see more shots in the offense, but White is the biggest beneficiary from a fantasy/DFS standpoint.