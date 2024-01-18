Reignmakers UFC Pack Break Schedule for January 23-26

Get ready for another round of UFC pack breaks!
Pack drops will be running weekly for the rest of the season featuring a range of fighters & packs from the UFC. All drops come with the opportunity to secure Reignmaker 1/1 Supercharged cards that come with HUGE benefits:
- 2500 Franchise Score Points per card (5x the Franchise Score amount of a base Reignmaker tier card)
- Renewable for same fighter at Reignmaker tier for 2025 via Trade-In Portal (using a Trade-In Token)
Here’s what you need to know about the breaks dropping from Tuesday, January 23 through Friday, January 26.
Reignmakers UFC Walkout Pack Break Drop Schedule
Find all of the following drops on DraftKings Marketplace!
Tuesday, January 23
Break #1 - $29.99 Pricepoint dropping at 10 a.m. EST & breaking at 4 p.m. EST
- Break Inventory include 1 Break Exclusive LEGENDARY Intensity pack & 16 Break Exclusive SWAGGER packs
Break #2 - $99.99 Pricepoint dropping at 10:30 a.m. EST & breaking at 415 p.m. EST
- Break Inventory include 12 Break Exclusive LEGENDARY Intensity packs & 15 Break Exclusive SWAGGER packs
Wednesday, January 24
Break #1 - $39.99 Pricepoint dropping at 10 a.m. EST & breaking at 4 p.m. EST
- Break Inventory include 2 Break Exclusive LEGENDARY Intensity packs & 22 Break Exclusive SWAGGER packs
Break #2 - $99.99 Pricepoint dropping at 10:30 a.m. EST & breaking at 415 p.m. EST
- Break Inventory include 13 Break Exclusive LEGENDARY Intensity packs & 15 Break Exclusive SWAGGER packs
Thursday, January 25
Break #1 - $19.99 Pricepoint dropping at 10 a.m. EST & breaking at 4 p.m. EST
- Break Inventory include 12 Break Exclusive SWAGGER packs
Break #2 - $134.99 Pricepoint dropping at 10:30 a.m. EST & breaking at 415 p.m. EST
- Break Inventory include 20 Break Exclusive LEGENDARY Intensity packs & 8 Break Exclusive SWAGGER packs
Friday, January 26
Break #1 - $49.99 Pricepoint dropping at 5 p.m. EST on THURSDAY 01/25 & breaking at 1 p.m. EST on FRIDAY 01/26
- Break Inventory include 4 Break Exclusive LEGENDARY Intensity packs & 22 Break Exclusive SWAGGER packs
Break #2 - $114.99 Pricepoint dropping at 5:30 p.m. EST on THURSDAY 01/25 & breaking at 115 p.m EST on FRIDAY 01/26
- Break Inventory include 15 Break Exclusive LEGENDARY Intensity packs & 15 Break Exclusive SWAGGER packs
Note on Multi Purchase
All breaks will begin with an initial primary purchase limit of three. From thereafter, purchases limits will be subject to the following increases:
- One hour following start of drop: Increase to 10
- Two hours following start of drop: Increase to 20
- Three hours following start of drop: Increase to 50
When/Where to Watch the Pack Breaks
Streams for each day’s breaks will begin at 4 p.m. EST and run on the official DraftKings Youtube channel!
