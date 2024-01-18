Reignmakers UFC Pack Break Schedule for January 23-26

Get ready for another round of UFC pack breaks!

Pack drops will be running weekly for the rest of the season featuring a range of fighters & packs from the UFC. All drops come with the opportunity to secure Reignmaker 1/1 Supercharged cards that come with HUGE benefits:

2500 Franchise Score Points per card (5x the Franchise Score amount of a base Reignmaker tier card)

Renewable for same fighter at Reignmaker tier for 2025 via Trade-In Portal (using a Trade-In Token)

Here’s what you need to know about the breaks dropping from Tuesday, January 23 through Friday, January 26.

Reignmakers UFC Walkout Pack Break Drop Schedule

Find all of the following drops on DraftKings Marketplace!

Tuesday, January 23

Break #1 - $29.99 Pricepoint dropping at 10 a.m. EST & breaking at 4 p.m. EST

Break Inventory include 1 Break Exclusive LEGENDARY Intensity pack & 16 Break Exclusive SWAGGER packs

Break #2 - $99.99 Pricepoint dropping at 10:30 a.m. EST & breaking at 415 p.m. EST

Break Inventory include 12 Break Exclusive LEGENDARY Intensity packs & 15 Break Exclusive SWAGGER packs

Wednesday, January 24

Break #1 - $39.99 Pricepoint dropping at 10 a.m. EST & breaking at 4 p.m. EST

Break Inventory include 2 Break Exclusive LEGENDARY Intensity packs & 22 Break Exclusive SWAGGER packs

Break #2 - $99.99 Pricepoint dropping at 10:30 a.m. EST & breaking at 415 p.m. EST

Break Inventory include 13 Break Exclusive LEGENDARY Intensity packs & 15 Break Exclusive SWAGGER packs

Thursday, January 25

Break #1 - $19.99 Pricepoint dropping at 10 a.m. EST & breaking at 4 p.m. EST

Break Inventory include 12 Break Exclusive SWAGGER packs

Break #2 - $134.99 Pricepoint dropping at 10:30 a.m. EST & breaking at 415 p.m. EST

Break Inventory include 20 Break Exclusive LEGENDARY Intensity packs & 8 Break Exclusive SWAGGER packs

Friday, January 26

Break #1 - $49.99 Pricepoint dropping at 5 p.m. EST on THURSDAY 01/25 & breaking at 1 p.m. EST on FRIDAY 01/26

Break Inventory include 4 Break Exclusive LEGENDARY Intensity packs & 22 Break Exclusive SWAGGER packs

Break #2 - $114.99 Pricepoint dropping at 5:30 p.m. EST on THURSDAY 01/25 & breaking at 115 p.m EST on FRIDAY 01/26

Break Inventory include 15 Break Exclusive LEGENDARY Intensity packs & 15 Break Exclusive SWAGGER packs

Note on Multi Purchase

All breaks will begin with an initial primary purchase limit of three. From thereafter, purchases limits will be subject to the following increases:

One hour following start of drop: Increase to 10

Two hours following start of drop: Increase to 20

Three hours following start of drop: Increase to 50

When/Where to Watch the Pack Breaks

Streams for each day’s breaks will begin at 4 p.m. EST and run on the official DraftKings Youtube channel!

Walkout Pack Set

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Eligibility restrictions apply. Marketplace purchases 18+. Reignmakers contests 18+ except NE/AL (19+) and AZ/IA/LA/MA (21+). Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.