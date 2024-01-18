Pick on the Total for Oregon State-Utah on January 18

The Oregon State Beavers enter Thursday last in the Pac-12 Standings at 1-4 and need a win on the road against the Utah Utes to climb out of the conference cellar.

Oregon State Beavers vs. Utah Utes (-15, 144)

The per game metrics of Oregon State have been as warped as team any in college basketball with the team having four different games go to overtime, with two going to double overtime.

While Oregon State is averaging 71.7 points per game against Division I opponents this season when overtime is factored in, that number drops to 67 points per game in regulation only for an offense that is not very efficient to start with.

The Beavers are 230th in the country in points per possession and see their 3-point shooting numbers decline away from home, shooting 37.2% from 3-point range at home opposed to 26.6% away from home, ranking 336th nationally in 3-point shooting percentage away from home.

Much like the Beavers have some large home and road shooting splits, Utah has been a different team defensively at home as opposed to away from home, allowing 30.8 points per 100 possessions fewer in Salt Lake City than away from home and are allowing opponents to shoot 29% from 3-point range at home compared to 39.5% from 3-point range away from home.

Second chances also won’t be there for Oregon State with the team getting a rebound on just 20.1% of their missed shots in games played away from home, which ranks 328th in the country while Utah also struggles to get second chances, ranking 203rd in offensive rebound rate.

While Oregon State entered Wednesday 167th in total possessions per game, when overtime possessions were subtracted, the team was outside of the country’s top 250 in total possessions per game while Utah is 190th in possessions per game, but have seen a dramatic decline in tempo, playing a rate of 12 possessions per game slower the past three games than in their first 14 games of the season.

With Oregon State 303rd in the nation’s top in turnovers committed per possession on offense and Utah point guard Rollie Worster questionable for this game due to injury, the amount of dead possessions in a game that already figures to have a slower tempo to start with will cause for a Thursday slog.

The Play: Oregon State vs. Utah Under 144