Ticket prices for NFL Divisional Round Playoff games are cheaper where it’s comfortable

The 2024 NFL Playoffs are down to the last eight teams, and fans from across America will be descending on their gridiron cathedrals to see who will reach Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11.

And if your team is in the postseason, there’s a massive gap between what you’ll pay to watch these win-or-go-home games in person depending on where you are.

Below are the latest prices from TicketIQ for the cheapest seat to get in the stadium for this weekend’s NFL Divisional Round Playoff games based on pricing from TickPick:

* All fees included

Ticket prices for 2024 NFL Divisional Playoffs from TickPick:

Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens

Get in price: $128

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Get in price: $257

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions

Get in price: $675

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

Get in price: $203

While Lamar Jackson is likely the league MVP, the hometown fans in Charm City aren’t exactly beating down the doors to get a ducat. Merely a Franklin, a Jackson, and a Hamilton will get you a seat for the game, but with temperatures expected to be in the 20’s all day and the Ravens as a 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, it appears many fans will be happy to watch from home.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Detroit Lions won their first playoff game in 11,697 days on Sunday. After eight-straight Wild Card losses since the 1991 season, the ninth time was the charm for a franchise that had come to symbolize ineptness in American sports.

And their fans could not be more excited, as inside a 72 degree Ford Field on Sunday they’ll be a 6.5-point favorite over the Bucs. While prices will likely ease a bit before kickoff, there are less than a dozen lower level sideline tickets available for under $1000 as of this writing. And there’s no way into a suite as of now for less than $2000.

Meanwhile it’s also going to be in the 20’s in Buffalo on Sunday, and that game will be outdoors. But the Bills are a 2.5-point favorite over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, and if you want to watch in person during what could brutal conditions, just a couple hundred bucks will do it.

For a team looking to reach the AFC Championship Game for the first time since Jim Kelly’s K-Gun won his fourth-straight in 1994, you can expect there will be plenty of nerves and booze in the stands of Highmark Stadium on Sunday.