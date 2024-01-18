Latest injury updates for Lions TE Sam LaPorta ahead of Divisional game vs. Buccaneers

The Detroit Lions will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their NFC Divisional round matchup this Sunday and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta is still dealing with a knee injury ahead of the contest. He suffered the injury in their regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings two weeks ago, but was able to suit up for last Sunday’s Wild Card win over the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL Playoffs 2024: Lions vs. Buccaneers

Sam LaPorta injury updates

Thursday update: Detroit listed LaPorta as a limited participant in practice on Thursday. He was listed as a full participant on Wednesday, although that was an estimation as the Lions ran a walkthrough. The team would hope to have him back out on the field for this Divisional round matchup as he’s been a major player in the offense all season long. Even with the injured knee, he still caught a touchdown pass in Sunday’s victory over the rams.

If he’s unable to go, backup Brock Wright would step up in his place.