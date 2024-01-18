How the public is betting on NFL Divisional Round of 2024 playoffs on Thursday

The 2024 NFL Divisional round will kick off in just a few short days and this is a good time to check in with how the public is betting the spread, total, and moneyline for these games at DraftKings Sportsbook. We first took a look at these splits on Tuesday and we’ll go over some of the interesting changes since then below.

2024 NFL Playoff odds

Divisional Round betting splits on Thursday, Jan. 18

No. 1 Baltimore Ravens vs. No. 4 Houston Texans

Spread: Texans +9.5 (60% handle, 73% bets)

Over/Under: Over 43.5 (58% handle, 80% bets)

Moneyline: Ravens -425 (55% handle, 58% bets)

The public is still over over Houston to cover the spread as a road underdog, but the money has marginally shifted towards Baltimore’s direction since Tuesday. The Texans are 5-3 against the spread on the road this year, but some bettors may be a bit hesitant about a team with a rookie QB and a rookie head coach hanging with the No. 1 seed in the conference. We’ll see if this changes even more before Saturday.

The total has dropped from 45.5 to 43.5 since Tuesday and the public is firmly in the over camp. 43.5 is a low bar to clear for two offenses that can light it up, but keep in mind that the play may be affected by below freezing conditions in Baltimore this weekend.

There has been a significant jump in the money being placed on the Ravens moneyline, going from 39% to 55% since Tuesday. The general public may have been bullish on Houston coming off its impressive Wild Card performance last weekend, but the sharp bettors are backing the home team to advance.

No. 1 San Francisco 49ers vs. No. 7 Green Bay Packers

Spread: Packers +9.5 (57% handle, 67% bets)

Over/Under: Over 50.5 (74% handle, 68% bets)

Moneyline: 49ers -455 (57% handle, 55% bets)

The spread has shifted from San Francisco -10 to San Francisco -9.5 since Tuesday and the public is still on Green Bay to cover as a road underdog. However, the money shifted more towards the 49ers’ direction since as the sharps have come in. Keep in mind that San Francisco is 3-5 against the spread at home this season, so that lines up with how the public feels this game will go.

The total has jumped up a point to 50.5 since Tuesday and the public is still hammering the over. We saw the potential of Jordan Love and the Packers offense in their demolition of the Cowboys last weekend and we know how dangerous the Niners can be when their offense is rolling. It is worth keeping in mind that Green Bay greatly benefitted from excellent field position off Dallas turnovers and one of its scores was a pick-six.

Similar to Texans-Ravens, the public initially leaned towards the Packers on the moneyline before the sharps tilted it in the 49ers’ favor. The NFC’s top team has had a week to rest up for this matchup and as long as if it can establish a lead, it can advance and make it back to the NFC Championship Game.

No. 3 Detroit Lions vs. No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spread: Lions -6.5 (71% handle, 57% bets)

Over/Under: Over 48.5 (90% handle, 68% bets)

Moneyline: Lions -270 (72% handle, 66% bets)

The spread has jumped up half a point to Lions -6.5 since Tuesday and the public is still over over Detroit to cover as a home favorite. The same goes for the moneyline, even as its marginally shifted from -250 to -270. The Lions have been the feel good story of the NFL this season and in front of an electric crowd at Ford Field, they handled their business against the Rams last weekend. Do keep in mind that Tampa is a league-best 8-1 against the spread on the road this year, so this game may be closer than what bettors think.

The total has dropped a point to 48.5 since Tuesday and the public is absolutely crushing the over with 90% of the money being pushed towards that direction. Both teams will get the benefit of playing indoors at Ford Field and we could be in for an entertaining duel between Baker Mayfield and Jared Goff.

No. 2 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs

Spread: Bills -2.5 (69% handle, 61% bets)

Over/Under: Over 45 (55% handle, 72% bets)

Moneyline: Chiefs +120 (35% handle, 51% of bets)

Like Tuesday, there’s an interesting dichotomy about how the public is wagering this heavyweight showdown between two playoff rivals. Buffalo remains the comfortable choice on the spread in the eyes of the public as it is receiving most of the money and total number of bets on that front. However, they are hedging a little bit on the moneyline with the money being pushed towards the Bills while the Chiefs have the slight edge on the moneyline. The weirdness of this possibly speaks to the public giving the defending Super Bowl champs the benefit of the doubt by placing most of the bets for them to win on the road. We’ll see if this changes before Sunday.

The public is still on the over and it’s understandable considering the fireworks show we saw when these rivals met in the Divisional round two years ago. Keep in mind that these are actually two of the most very under-friendly teams in the league with the Bills posting an O/U record of 7-11 and the Chiefs posting a record of 5-13.