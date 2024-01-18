Bulls vs. Raptors pick against the spread, over/under for Thursday, January 18

The Chicago Bulls (19-23) and Toronto Raptors (16-25) will face off Thursday with both teams trending in opposite directions. The Bulls are coming off a loss but have won four of their last six games, while the Raptors are coming off a win but just dealt star forward Pascal Siakam as they look to undergo a new rebuild. These teams have faced off twice so far this season, with each squad winning one contest.

The Bulls have listed Patrick Williams and Ayo Dosunmu as questionable, while Andre Drummond and Dalen Terry are probable. The Raptors won’t submit an official injury report until 1 p.m. ET as they’re on the second night of a back-to-back set, but they’ve waived Christian Koloko to complete the Siakam deal. It is unknown if Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and Kira Lewis Jr. will play in this game.

The Bulls are 2-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook and the total comes in at 228. Chicago is -130 on the moneyline while Toronto is +110.

Bulls vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -2

The Bulls and Raptors are both identical when it comes to stats against the number this season. Chicago is 20-21-1 ATS while Toronto is 20-20-1 ATS on the season. The Raptors are 3-4 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back and 3-4 ATS with a rest disadvantage, while the Bulls are 4-2 ATS with a rest advantage.

The Bulls have failed to cover in their last three games, but had three straight covers prior to that. The Raptors have covered in four of their last six games, and they’ve been the betting underdog in eight straight contests. Toronto might’ve gotten a bit of a boost Wednesday with the Siakam trade but I don’t see that momentum continuing here. Take Chicago to win and cover in this one.

Over/Under: Under 228

Chicago is 22-20 to the over while Toronto is 23-18 to the over. One of the two previous meetings between these sides went way under this number despite going to overtime, while the other meeting went over by one point. The Bulls have four overs in their last five games but had eight straight unders prior to that. The Raptors have gone under in back-to-back games but had five straight overs prior to that.

I think Toronto’s scoring output Wednesday was motivation after Siakam being dealt, and I don’t see that happening again on a back-to-back set. Take the under tonight.