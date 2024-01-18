NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, January 18

With just five games on Thursday’s slate, finding bargain value plays for DFS lineups becomes more difficult. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Lu Dort, Thunder, $5,000

Update: Dort is a late scratch due to an illness but Cason Wallace could be a good option if you have an opportunity to make a switch. Wallace was priced at $4,800 earlier today.

Dort has been a consistent fantasy presence over the last four games, topping 21 DKFP in each contest. After a few days off, the Thunder forward should be back to his usual workload in terms of minutes, and the matchup is too favorable to pass up at this price point. The Jazz rank 28th in fantasy points allowed to opposing small forwards this season.

David Roddy, Grizzlies, $4,600

The Grizzlies are a mess right now and it feels wrong to roster any of them. However, someone has to score fantasy points and Roddy feels like the candidate to emerge here. The combo forward is averaging 25.6 DKFP per game over the last four games, and his role should remain the same. The Timberwolves do present a tough defensive matchup but they are 11th in fantasy points allowed to opposing forwards.

Harrison Barnes, Kings, $4,300

Barnes’ price keeps falling as he struggles to find his footing. He’s averaging just 8.3 points per game over the last 12 contests but he’s still shooting 38.8% from deep during that stretch. Barnes is shooting 39.7% from behind the arc on the season, and gets to face a Pacers team that ranks 28th in fantasy points allowed to opposing small forwards. Back Barnes in what should be a high-scoring contest tonight.