Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday’s games

There are just five games on Thursday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on TNT. A limited slate means limited chances for bettors to target player props, but there’s still some promising options out there. Here’s a look at our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Julius Randle under 28.5 points vs. Wizards (+100)

The Knicks big man went for 31 points in 34 minutes against the Rockets Wednesday, and has been averaging 28.1 points per game in the last 11 contests. The matchup is favorable with the Wizards being a poor defensive team but Randle hasn’t been that great on back-to-back sets. He’s averaging just 21.4 points per game with no rest, and this game might turn into a blowout quickly where the Knicks pull their starters late. That should help the under on this line hit.

Zach LaVine over 4.5 assists vs. Raptors (+124)

LaVine missed 17 games recovering from a foot issue, and he’s been more conscious about distributing the ball in his return. The Bulls guard has logged at least four assists in each game since coming back and he’s gone over this line four times in those six games. The Raptors may be coming off a massive confidence-boosting win but they still rank 25th in opponent assists allowed per game. I like LaVine to log at least five assists Thursday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 31.5 points vs. Jazz (-125)

It’s been an interesting couple games for the Thunder guard, who is averaging 31 points per game on the season. SGA has gone well under this mark in the last two contests, both losses for Oklahoma City. The Jazz are allowing 118.2 points per game this season, and SGA went over this line nine times in the 12 contests prior to his struggles against the LA teams. I like the Thunder star to get back to his scoring ways against a soft Utah team.

Anthony Edwards over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Jazz (+105)

Edwards is shooting 40.2% from behind the arc over the last 17 games on 6.9 attempts per game, so the volume and efficiency has been there. The question is how much Edwards plays on the second night of a back-to-back in what could easily be a blowout game. The Timberwolves forward has gone over this mark eight times in that 17-game stretch and he’s hit at least two triples in 15 of those 17 games. I like him to go over this mark as long as he suits up and the game stays relatively competitive.

Domantas Sabonis triple-double vs. Pacers (+140)

The Kings big man has logged a triple-double in each of the last two games but both efforts were in a losing cause. Next up for Sabonis is a Pacers team that should be able to score a ton of points but rank 27th in defensive rating. It’s also a bit of a revenge matchup for Sabonis, as he was dealt from the Pacers at the deadline two seasons ago. I like him to be able to rack up big numbers in what should be a high-scoring game, and his current form makes this a viable prop to lock in.