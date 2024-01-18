Breaking down NFL weather for Bills vs. Chiefs, and what it means for fantasy and betting

When you think of spending some time up around Buffalo, New York, you usually don’t plan your trip for late January. But, if you are in the NFL, you sure hope your team is still playing in late January, and this season, there so happens to be a game set between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills on January 21st.

Last week the Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills had to be postponed a day due to a winter storm. This week, the area is getting yet another storm, but will it impact the game? Let’s see!

Bills vs. Chiefs weather forecast

The Chiefs and Bills play Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. ET. That is a fortuitous day and time, as a snow storm should be fading away on Saturday, leaving no precipitation for Sunday. There is still time for the forecast to shift a bit, but we can expect the worst of the snow to hit Thursday and Friday, leaving time to clear roads and the stadium for the game.

Sunday evening: Partly cloudy, temperature around 20 degrees with wind 10-15 mph.

Fantasy/betting implications

The Chiefs played well in sub-zero temperatures last week against the Dolphins, so 20 degrees should feel downright balmy. The Bills are of course used to the weather, as much as a person can be, and the winds aren’t bad enough at this time to worry about deep passes, especially with Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes tossing the ball around.