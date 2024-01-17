Mavericks PG Kyrie Irving playing through hip injury Wednesday vs. Lakers

Update: Irving has checked back into Wednesday’s game, but we’ll continue to monitor his hip injury to see if he has a setback or any restrictions.

Update: Irving has returned to the bench, which is a good sign for his chances to return to Wednesday’s game.

Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving appeared to suffer a hip injury when he collided with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in the first quarter of Wednesday’s game. James was going for a steal on an outlet pass to Irving, who was in the air when he caught the ball and attempted to flip in forward to Luka Doncic near the basket. James was called for the foul, but Irving came down hard on his side. He walked off the court and appeared to shake it off, but ultimately did go back to the locker room.

Kyrie Irving was shaken up and went to the locker room after taking a hard fall after a hit from LeBron James.



It’s been a slow start for Irving, who has taken only one shot in the game so far. He does have one rebound and one assist. The point guard has been on fire, averaging 37.4 points per game over the last five games as the team tried to stay competitive with Doncic sidelined. Doncic is back for Wednesday’s game, and could have a bigger role if Irving does get ruled out for the rest of the contest.

Aside from Doncic, look for Tim Hardaway Jr. and Josh Green to have more usage as well. The Mavericks are without Dante Exum, so Irving going down would impact the team’s depth at the position a bit. Irving previously dealt with a heel contusion this season. We’ll see if he’s able to return to this game.