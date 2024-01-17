Boogie Ellis: Status of USC guard for game against Arizona on Wednesday

Update 8:00 p.m. It’s looking unlikely that the Trojans will have their leading scorer and senior again tonight.

USC’s down Isaiah Collier already due to injury and Boogie Ellis is unlikely to play tonight at Arizona, source told @TheMessenger.



Been a rough season for Andy Enfield injury-wise. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 18, 2024

The USC Trojans head to Tucson on Wednesday to take on the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats. The Trojans have dropped their last two conference games against Washington State and Colorado, and may be facing the Pac-12’s top team without their top scorer. USC guard Boogie Ellis, who averages 18.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Ellis was not at full strength in the Trojans’ loss to Washington State, and did not play in the loss to Colorado on Saturday. Ellis’ absence is a notable one for the struggling 8-9 Trojans. To make matters worse, guard Isaiah Collier, the team’s second-highest scorer, injured his hand against Washington State and is expected to miss several weeks.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Trojans are listed as a 19-point underdog. The total sits at 159.

Check back here for pregame updates on Ellis’ status. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET.