Donovan Clingan injury status: Will UConn center play vs. Creighton on Wednesday

Will the Huskies get back their big man for a huge Big East matchup at home tonight?

By Grace McDermott Updated
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Seton Hall Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Update 7:19 p.m.

Update 6:20 p.m.

Update 5:20 p.m. Clingan is on the floor and warming up, but his status for the actual game isn’t known yet.

The newly-minted No. 1 UConn Huskies host the No. 18 Creighton Bluejays in a Big East matchup on Wednesday evening. UConn center Donovan Clingan, who averages 13.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, is listed as questionable to play.

Clingan has been sidelined since December 20 with a foot injury. He participated in warmups ahead the Huskies’ latest win over Georgetown. but did not play.

The Huskies have gone 5-0 without their 7-foot-2 center, but this Creighton matchup will be their biggest challenge yet since losing Clingan. He is expected to return to the court by the end of January.

Clingan brought hand warmers to students lining up outside in the freezing cold outside of Harry A Gampel Pavilion during the day ahead of the game. UConn is 1-6 all-time against Creighton, and will be looking to hang onto their top ranking in tonight’s game.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Huskies are listed as a 6.5-point home favorite. The line opened with UConn as a 5.5-point favorite. The total sits at 145.

Check back here for pregame updates on Clingan’s status.

