Donovan Clingan injury status: Will UConn center play vs. Creighton on Wednesday

Update 7:19 p.m.

Donovan Clingan has checked into the game for UConn.



First action since 12/20. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 18, 2024

Update 6:20 p.m.

Hearing that Donovan Clingan will be in uniform. Playing time will be limited — Gavin Keefe (@GavinKeefe) January 17, 2024

Update 5:20 p.m. Clingan is on the floor and warming up, but his status for the actual game isn’t known yet.

Donovan Clingan is getting warmed up, no word yet on if he’ll return tonight. pic.twitter.com/mo0qMgGxLl — Joe Arruda (@joearruda9) January 17, 2024

The newly-minted No. 1 UConn Huskies host the No. 18 Creighton Bluejays in a Big East matchup on Wednesday evening. UConn center Donovan Clingan, who averages 13.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, is listed as questionable to play.

Clingan has been sidelined since December 20 with a foot injury. He participated in warmups ahead the Huskies’ latest win over Georgetown. but did not play.

The Huskies have gone 5-0 without their 7-foot-2 center, but this Creighton matchup will be their biggest challenge yet since losing Clingan. He is expected to return to the court by the end of January.

Clingan brought hand warmers to students lining up outside in the freezing cold outside of Harry A Gampel Pavilion during the day ahead of the game. UConn is 1-6 all-time against Creighton, and will be looking to hang onto their top ranking in tonight’s game.

Clingan bringing the students handwarmers??? What a dude @clingan_donovan pic.twitter.com/wz7zIf2UDh — Pat LeneFan (@patlenehan14) January 17, 2024

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Huskies are listed as a 6.5-point home favorite. The line opened with UConn as a 5.5-point favorite. The total sits at 145.

Check back here for pregame updates on Clingan’s status.