Reignmakers UFC Pack Break Schedule for January 18 & 19

Get ready for another round of UFC pack breaks!

Pack drops will be running weekly for the rest of the season featuring a range of fighters & packs from the UFC. Here’s what you need to know about the break dropping on Thursday, January 18th and Friday, January 19th.

Reignmakers UFC Walkout Pack Break Drop Schedule

Find all of the following drops on DraftKings Marketplace!

Thursday, January 18th & Friday, January 19th

The drop to secure a spot in Break #1 ($39.99 price point) will begin at 10 a.m. EST.

Break #1 will include 2 Break Exclusive LEGENDARY Intensity Packs & 22 Break Exclusive SWAGGER Packs.

The drop to secure a spot in Break #2 ($109.99 price point) will begin at 10 a.m. EST.

Break #2 will include 15 Break Exclusive LEGENDARY Intensity Packs & 8 Break Exclusive SWAGGER Packs.

Both drops comes with the opportunity to secure Reignmaker 1/1 Supercharged cards!

When/Where to Watch the Pack Breaks

Streams for each day’s breaks will begin at 4 p.m. EST and run on the official DraftKings Youtube channel!

Walkout Pack Set

