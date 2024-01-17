Top 88 overall fantasy football rankings for 2024 NFL Playoffs best ball

Welcome to the 2024 rest of playoffs rankings for best ball leagues. If you picked a whole lot of Cowboys, Rams, Eagles, Browns, Dolphins and Steelers players for your playoff best ball leagues last week, those teams are dead, but you get another chance, as best ball leagues are still going.

In the first iteration of these rankings I prioritized the bye week teams, Ravens and 49ers, because I believed they have the best chance of meeting in the Super Bowl. Now, you can really prioritize them since we’re past their bye. Our matchups this week are:

Texans at Ravens

Chiefs at Bills

Packers at 49ers

Buccaneers at Lions

We won’t want to get too heavy into NFC or AFC, as we’ll want a balance as we try to pick the winners from each conference. The 49ers seem most likely to advance, as their competition isn’t as tough as the AFC. They will face a middling Packers defense in likely good weather, and if they win, another home game against the Lions or Bucs weak pass defenses. ON the other side, the Bills and Ravens get home games, both of which won’t be perfect weather. I like the Ravens chances better than either the Bills or Chiefs, as both teams have a good shot at winning their matchup. Then the winner of that game heads to Baltimore, in this scenario, in what should be another close game.

Of course, if you want to break away from the crowd, picking a team like the Bills or Chiefs or even Texans and trying to ride them to the Super Bowl should differentiate you from the crowd. And of course, going against the 49ers would do the same. For these rankings I’ll prioritize the Ravens and 49ers, but if you want to lean other teams for the Super Bowl, you’ll want to bump them up in your own rankings.

Playoff fantasy football rankings