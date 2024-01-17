College basketball picks: WVU vs. No. 15 Oklahoma on Wednesday

The West Virginia Mountaineers take on the No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners in a Big XII matchup on Wednesday, January 17. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET from Norman, Oklahoma.

West Virginia (6-10) does not crack the top 100 at KenPom, but they are coming off a 76-73 win over Texas, marking their first conference victory of the season. Guards Kerr Kriisa and RaeQuan Battle added 14 points each in the win, and Noah Farrakhan led the team with seven rebounds. This was a much-needed win for a team that has suffered losses to Radford, UMass, and Pitt this year.

The Mountaineers average 67.9 points per game (279th in the nation) and allow 71.1 points per game (150th in the nation). They enter this matchup as heavy road underdogs.

Oklahoma (13-3) lands at 20th overall at KenPom and 23rd in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Sooners hold opponents to 65.2 points per game (28th in the nation) and average 80.1 points (41st in the nation). They find themselves on a two-game losing streak after falling to Kansas and TCU in conference play.

Guards Javian McCollum and Otega Oweh lead the Sooners in scoring. The Sooners will be looking to break their losing streak in conference play here, and this is the perfect matchup for them. West Virginia will struggle to defend the Sooners on the road, and won’t be able to rely on the high number of turnovers they got in the win over Texas.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oklahoma -12.5

Total: 144.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma -900, WVU +575

Pick: Oklahoma -12.5