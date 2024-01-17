College basketball picks: No. 22 Ole Miss vs. LSU on Wednesday

The No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels take on the LSU Tigers in an SEC matchup on Wednesday, January 17. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET from Baton Rouge.

Ole Miss (15-1) may rank in the top 25 in the AP Poll, but KenPom places the Rebels at 70th overall, and at 46th in adjusted offensive efficiency. The Rebels average 77.6 points per game (70th in the nation), but are one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country, going 40.1% from the perimeter (6th in the nation).

Their sole loss this season was a tough beatdown by Tennessee, and their best wins have come against Memphis, Florida, and NC State. Guard Matthew Murrell leads the team with 17.3 points per game, and guard Allen Flanigan adds 16.3 points and a team-high 6.9 rebounds per game. In the loss to the Vols, the biggest difference-maker was the rebounding — Ole Miss struggles to win on the boards.

LSU (10-6) ranks 85th overall at KenPom and 52nd in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Tigers grabbed a big win over Texas A&M at the start of conference play, but have since lost to Auburn. Other losses have come against Kansas State, Syracuse, and Dayton.

The Tigers are led by guards Jordan Wright and Jalen Cook, who average 15.2 points per game apiece. Forward Will Baker adds 5.3 rebounds per game. The Tigers defense holds opponents to 69.5 points per game (106th in the nation) on 40% shooting (33rd in the nation). They lead the nation in blocks with 6.7 per game, and grab 9.8 steals per game (9th in the nation).

LSU has a top-tier defense, but they have struggled against some of the better offenses they’ve faced this season, and Ole Miss’ three-point presence qualifies them among that group. The Rebels have been a tough team to beat this season, and can keep this one close on the road.

Ole Miss vs. LSU odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: LSU -3

Total: 150

Moneyline: LSU -155, Ole Miss +130

Pick: Ole Miss +3