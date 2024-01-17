Pick on the Total for UT San Antonio-Tulsa on January 17

The UT-San Antonio Roadrunners and Tulsa Golden Hurricane look to climb up a the American Conference standings on Wednesday in a game where both teams seem very content to have a track meet in Tulsa on Wednesday.

UT-San Antonio Roadrunners vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (-7, 153.5)

Both teams enter Wednesday in the nation’s top 40 in possessions per game with Tulsa 38th and UT-San Antonio 26th with the Roadrunners defense having surrendered at least 78 points in four of their last five games.

Overall, UT-San Antonio entered Tuesday 276th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis, with that mark declining to 318th away from home, allowing 11.9 points more per 100 possessions in a road or neutral court environment than at home.

Conversely, Tulsa entered Tuesday 36th in the nation in points allowed on a per possession basis, but much of this appears to be a byproduct of playing a weak non-conference schedule.

In their four conference games, Tulsa has surrendered at least 78 points in three of them and have allowed 15.6 points per 100 possessions more in conference play than in non-conference play.

The biggest issue Tulsa has had on offense is turnovers, ranking 287th in turnovers committed per possession, but should be more efficient on Wednesday with the Roadrunners 349th in the country in turnovers forced on a per possession basis away from home.

While Tulsa should have more scoring chances on offense, the Golden Hurricane will also give UT-San Antonio more scoring opportunities with second chances as Tulsa is 282nd in the nation in home defensive rebound rate, allowing opponents to grab an offensive rebound on 29.2% of their misses in home games.

With the Roadrunners 68th in the country in points scored on a per possession basis away from home and averaging 3.3 points more per 100 possessions when away from home than at home, it will be raining points in a game involving the Golden Hurricane on Wednesday.

The Play: UT-San Antonio vs. Tulsa Over 153.5