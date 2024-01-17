Latest injury updates for Chiefs WR Skyy Moore ahead of Divisional game vs. Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. The Chiefs have had a down year for them and have lacked a dominant wide receiver to help open the offense. Rookie Rashee Rice has stepped up, especially with the lack of depth since Skyy Moore has been on injured reserve with a knee injury. Moore missed the end of the regular season, but can return for the playoffs.

NFL Playoffs 2024: Chiefs vs. Bills

Betting and Fantasy Implications

Moore suffered his knee injury in Week 15 against the New England Patriots. He missed the final three games of the regular season. With Kansas City beating the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round, that served as the fourth game that Moore would have to miss due to injured reserve. It depends on where he is at with his recovery, but he is eligible to return in the playoffs.

Moore played in 14 games this season. He brought in 21 of his 38 targets for 244 yards and a touchdown. Moore has the potential to be an important part of this offense but hasn’t been able to take over, given the opportunity. For now, he will add some extra depth and give quarterback Patrick Mahomes another target if he can return soon.

For those who play daily fantasy, the game between the Chiefs and Bills is a featured matchup at DraftKings DFS. Even if Moore is activated for this game, I don’t recommend starting him as a captain. He would be a flex option and currently would cost $4,500 to roster. That price could change if he is active for the game. The Bills present a tough matchup for Moore as they allow the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

Skyy Moore injury updates

Wednesday update: Moore’s 21-day practice window has been opened and he is practicing on Wednesday.