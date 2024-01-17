Latest injury updates for Bills WR Gabe Davis ahead of Divisional Round game vs. Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills will host the Kansas City Chiefs this Saturday, but could be without wide receiver Gabe Davis. Davis suffered a knee injury in Week 18 against the Dolphins and was unable to play in the Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Davis suffered a sprained PCL in his knee. The injury doesn’t appear to be severe, so there is still some hope that he can suit up against the Chiefs this week.

NFL Playoffs 2024: Bills vs. Chiefs

Gabe Davis injury updates

Wednesday update: Davis won’t practice today, per Matt Parrino. He will have until Friday to participate, but there have been no indications either way on his availability at this time.

Davis has been a streaky player in his career, and that didn’t change this season. He had 10 games with two or fewer receptions and and five games with 87 receiving yards or more. You also probably remember his 201 yards and four touchdown game in the playoffs against the Chiefs in 2022.

With Davis out, we’ve seen WR Khalil Shakir and TE Dalton Kincaid step up. Shakir has 9 receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown over the last two games, while Kincaid has 10 receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown. Both would be stronger plays if Davis remains out.