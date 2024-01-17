Odds for 2024 American Express on PGA TOUR

The 2024 American Express tees off from the La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, California this week. The event will draw some of the biggest stars in the sport to the Pete Dye Stadium Course, including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, and Justin Thomas. The tournament will run from Thursday, January 18 through Sunday, January 21.
Scheffler enters as the favorite to win, installed at +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Cantlay follows at +1000, with Schauffele coming in at +1200. Sungjae Im enters at +2000, followed by Thomas at +2200.
In 2023, Jon Rahm won the American Express with a score of -27, defeating Davis Thompson by one stroke. Rahm has since joined LIV Golf and is not eligible to compete in PGA TOUR events.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2024 American Express, which tees off on Thursday, January 18.
2024 The American Express Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Scottie Scheffler
|+550
|+140
|−140
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1000
|+230
|+120
|Xander Schauffele
|+1200
|+280
|+140
|Sungjae Im
|+2200
|+450
|+230
|Justin Thomas
|+2200
|+500
|+250
|Tom Kim
|+2500
|+550
|+275
|Min Woo Lee
|+2500
|+550
|+280
|Sam Burns
|+3000
|+650
|+300
|J.T. Poston
|+3000
|+600
|+300
|Tony Finau
|+3500
|+700
|+330
|Eric Cole
|+3500
|+700
|+330
|Wyndham Clark
|+4000
|+900
|+400
|Jason Day
|+4000
|+800
|+360
|Chris Kirk
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Si Woo Kim
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Adam Hadwin
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Taylor Montgomery
|+5500
|+1100
|+500
|Cam Davis
|+5500
|+1100
|+500
|Rickie Fowler
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Andrew Putnam
|+6000
|+1200
|+500
|Akshay Bhatia
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Stephan Jaeger
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Shane Lowry
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Beau Hossler
|+7500
|+1400
|+600
|Alex Noren
|+7500
|+1400
|+600
|Taylor Pendrith
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Keith Mitchell
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Daniel Berger
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Adam Schenk
|+8000
|+1600
|+650
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+9000
|+1800
|+750
|Davis Thompson
|+9000
|+1600
|+750
|Billy Horschel
|+9000
|+1600
|+750
|Alex Smalley
|+9000
|+1600
|+700
|Will Zalatoris
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Ben Griffin
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Aaron Rai
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Patton Kizzire
|+11000
|+2000
|+900
|Nick Taylor
|+11000
|+2000
|+900
|Matt Wallace
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|K.H. Lee
|+11000
|+2000
|+900
|Justin Suh
|+11000
|+2000
|+900
|Austin Eckroat
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Tom Hoge
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Thomas Detry
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Ryo Hisatsune
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Matthieu Pavon
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Matt Kuchar
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Lee Hodges
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Jake Knapp
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Grayson Murray
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Brandon Wu
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Sam Ryder
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|S.H. Kim
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Matti Schmid
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Mark Hubbard
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Chris Gotterup
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Carl Yuan
|+15000
|+2800
|+1200
|Ben Kohles
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Will Gordon
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Vince Whaley
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Tyler Duncan
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Sam Stevens
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Robert MacIntyre
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Nicholas Lindheim
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Michael Kim
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Joseph Bramlett
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Harrison Endycott
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Doug Ghim
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Alejandro Tosti
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Garrick Higgo
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Dylan Wu
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Chesson Hadley
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Cameron Champ
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Taiga Semikawa
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Scott Stallings
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Ryan Palmer
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Ryan Moore
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Nate Lashley
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Maverick McNealy
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Jacob Bridgeman
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Greyson Sigg
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Davis Riley
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Alexander Bjork
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Troy Merritt
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Robby Shelton
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Matt NeSmith
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Joel Dahmen
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Harry Hall
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Charley Hoffman
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Chad Ramey
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Callum Tarren
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Ben Silverman
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Zac Blair
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Sami Valimaki
|+35000
|+5500
|+2200
|Patrick Fishburn
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Nick Dunlap
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Max Greyserman
|+35000
|+5500
|+2200
|Lanto Griffin
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Kevin Yu
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Justin Lower
|+35000
|+6500
|+2200
|Joe Highsmith
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Chan Kim
|+35000
|+6500
|+2500
|Camilo Villegas
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Ben Martin
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Adam Long
|+35000
|+5500
|+2200
|Wilson Furr
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Roger Sloan
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Paul Barjon
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Parker Coody
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Nico Echavarria
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Martin Laird
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Mac Meissner
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Kevin Streelman
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Hayden Buckley
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Chandler Phillips
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Carson Young
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Andrew Novak
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Aaron Baddeley
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Erik Barnes
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Zach Johnson
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Trace Crowe
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Pierceson Coody
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Peter Malnati
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Norman Xiong
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Josh Teater
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Jimmy Stanger
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|David Lipsky
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Chez Reavie
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Rico Hoey
|+60000
|+9000
|+3500
|Hayden Springer
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Ryan McCormick
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Rafael Campos
|+80000
|+15000
|+5000
|Bill Haas
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Bronson Burgoon
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Yuxin Lin
|+100000
|+15000
|+5500
|Tyler McCumber
|+100000
|+18000
|+6000
|Tom Whitney
|+100000
|+18000
|+6000
|Scott Gutschewski
|+100000
|+15000
|+5500
|Michael Block
|+100000
|+15000
|+5500
|Kevin Dougherty
|+100000
|+20000
|+6500
|Jason Dufner
|+100000
|+18000
|+6000
|David Skinns
|+100000
|+15000
|+5500
|David Lingmerth
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Brandt Snedeker
|+100000
|+15000
|+5500
|Andrew Landry
|+100000
|+20000
|+7000
|Tyson Alexander
|+150000
|+25000
|+7500
|Raul Pereda
|+150000
|+25000
|+8000
|Kevin Kisner
|+150000
|+25000
|+7500
|Ben Taylor
|+150000
|+30000
|+9000
|Blaine Hale, Jr.
|+150000
|+25000
|+7500
|Ryan Brehm
|+200000
|+30000
|+9000
|John Pak
|+200000
|+30000
|+9000
|J.B. Holmes
|+250000
|+40000
|+15000