Odds for 2024 American Express on PGA TOUR

The field is set for The American Express, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By Grace McDermott
The Sentry - Final Round Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The 2024 American Express tees off from the La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, California this week. The event will draw some of the biggest stars in the sport to the Pete Dye Stadium Course, including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, and Justin Thomas. The tournament will run from Thursday, January 18 through Sunday, January 21.

Scheffler enters as the favorite to win, installed at +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Cantlay follows at +1000, with Schauffele coming in at +1200. Sungjae Im enters at +2000, followed by Thomas at +2200.

In 2023, Jon Rahm won the American Express with a score of -27, defeating Davis Thompson by one stroke. Rahm has since joined LIV Golf and is not eligible to compete in PGA TOUR events.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2024 American Express, which tees off on Thursday, January 18.

2024 The American Express Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Scottie Scheffler +550 +140 −140
Patrick Cantlay +1000 +230 +120
Xander Schauffele +1200 +280 +140
Sungjae Im +2200 +450 +230
Justin Thomas +2200 +500 +250
Tom Kim +2500 +550 +275
Min Woo Lee +2500 +550 +280
Sam Burns +3000 +650 +300
J.T. Poston +3000 +600 +300
Tony Finau +3500 +700 +330
Eric Cole +3500 +700 +330
Wyndham Clark +4000 +900 +400
Jason Day +4000 +800 +360
Chris Kirk +4500 +900 +400
Si Woo Kim +5000 +1000 +450
Adam Hadwin +5000 +1000 +450
Taylor Montgomery +5500 +1100 +500
Cam Davis +5500 +1100 +500
Rickie Fowler +6000 +1200 +550
Andrew Putnam +6000 +1200 +500
Akshay Bhatia +6000 +1200 +550
Stephan Jaeger +6500 +1200 +550
Shane Lowry +7500 +1400 +650
Beau Hossler +7500 +1400 +600
Alex Noren +7500 +1400 +600
Taylor Pendrith +8000 +1400 +650
Keith Mitchell +8000 +1600 +700
Daniel Berger +8000 +1400 +650
Adam Schenk +8000 +1600 +650
Erik Van Rooyen +9000 +1800 +750
Davis Thompson +9000 +1600 +750
Billy Horschel +9000 +1600 +750
Alex Smalley +9000 +1600 +700
Will Zalatoris +10000 +1800 +800
Ben Griffin +10000 +1800 +800
Aaron Rai +10000 +1800 +800
Patton Kizzire +11000 +2000 +900
Nick Taylor +11000 +2000 +900
Matt Wallace +11000 +2200 +900
K.H. Lee +11000 +2000 +900
Justin Suh +11000 +2000 +900
Austin Eckroat +11000 +2200 +900
Tom Hoge +13000 +2500 +1000
Thomas Detry +13000 +2200 +900
Ryo Hisatsune +13000 +2200 +1000
Matthieu Pavon +13000 +2200 +900
Matt Kuchar +13000 +2200 +900
Lee Hodges +13000 +2500 +1000
Jake Knapp +13000 +2200 +1000
Grayson Murray +13000 +2200 +1000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +13000 +2200 +900
Brandon Wu +13000 +2200 +1000
Sam Ryder +15000 +3000 +1200
S.H. Kim +15000 +2800 +1100
Matti Schmid +15000 +2500 +1100
Mark Hubbard +15000 +2500 +1100
Chris Gotterup +15000 +3000 +1200
Carl Yuan +15000 +2800 +1200
Ben Kohles +15000 +2500 +1100
Will Gordon +18000 +3500 +1400
Vince Whaley +18000 +3000 +1200
Tyler Duncan +18000 +3500 +1200
Sam Stevens +18000 +3000 +1200
Robert MacIntyre +18000 +3500 +1200
Nicholas Lindheim +18000 +3500 +1200
Michael Kim +18000 +3000 +1200
Joseph Bramlett +18000 +3500 +1200
Harrison Endycott +18000 +3500 +1400
Doug Ghim +18000 +3000 +1200
Alejandro Tosti +18000 +3000 +1200
Garrick Higgo +20000 +3500 +1400
Dylan Wu +20000 +3500 +1400
Chesson Hadley +20000 +3500 +1400
Cameron Champ +20000 +3500 +1400
Taiga Semikawa +25000 +4000 +1600
Scott Stallings +25000 +4000 +1600
Ryan Palmer +25000 +4000 +1600
Ryan Moore +25000 +4000 +1400
Nate Lashley +25000 +4500 +1800
Maverick McNealy +25000 +4000 +1600
Jacob Bridgeman +25000 +4000 +1600
Greyson Sigg +25000 +4000 +1600
Davis Riley +25000 +4500 +1800
Alexander Bjork +25000 +4000 +1400
Troy Merritt +30000 +5500 +2000
Robby Shelton +30000 +5000 +1800
Matt NeSmith +30000 +5000 +1800
Joel Dahmen +30000 +5500 +2000
Jhonattan Vegas +30000 +5500 +2000
Harry Hall +30000 +4500 +1800
Charley Hoffman +30000 +5500 +2000
Chad Ramey +30000 +4500 +1800
Callum Tarren +30000 +4500 +1800
Ben Silverman +30000 +5500 +2000
Adrien Dumont De Chassart +30000 +5500 +2000
Zac Blair +35000 +6000 +2200
Sami Valimaki +35000 +5500 +2200
Patrick Fishburn +35000 +6000 +2200
Nick Dunlap +35000 +6000 +2200
Max Greyserman +35000 +5500 +2200
Lanto Griffin +35000 +6000 +2200
Kevin Yu +35000 +6000 +2200
Justin Lower +35000 +6500 +2200
Joe Highsmith +35000 +6000 +2200
Chan Kim +35000 +6500 +2500
Camilo Villegas +35000 +6000 +2200
Ben Martin +35000 +6000 +2200
Adam Long +35000 +5500 +2200
Wilson Furr +40000 +7000 +2500
Roger Sloan +40000 +7500 +2800
Paul Barjon +40000 +7500 +2800
Parker Coody +40000 +7500 +2800
Nico Echavarria +40000 +6500 +2500
Martin Laird +40000 +7500 +2800
Mac Meissner +40000 +7000 +2500
Kevin Streelman +40000 +7000 +2500
Hayden Buckley +40000 +6500 +2500
Chandler Phillips +40000 +7500 +2800
Carson Young +40000 +6500 +2500
Andrew Novak +40000 +7000 +2500
Aaron Baddeley +40000 +7000 +2500
Erik Barnes +40000 +7000 +2500
Zach Johnson +50000 +8000 +2800
Trace Crowe +50000 +8000 +3000
Pierceson Coody +50000 +8000 +3000
Peter Malnati +50000 +8000 +3000
Norman Xiong +50000 +8000 +3000
Josh Teater +50000 +9000 +3500
Jimmy Stanger +50000 +8000 +3000
David Lipsky +50000 +8000 +3000
Chez Reavie +50000 +8000 +3000
Rico Hoey +60000 +9000 +3500
Hayden Springer +60000 +10000 +3500
Ryan McCormick +80000 +13000 +4500
Rafael Campos +80000 +15000 +5000
Bill Haas +80000 +13000 +4500
Bronson Burgoon +80000 +13000 +4500
Yuxin Lin +100000 +15000 +5500
Tyler McCumber +100000 +18000 +6000
Tom Whitney +100000 +18000 +6000
Scott Gutschewski +100000 +15000 +5500
Michael Block +100000 +15000 +5500
Kevin Dougherty +100000 +20000 +6500
Jason Dufner +100000 +18000 +6000
David Skinns +100000 +15000 +5500
David Lingmerth +100000 +15000 +5000
Brandt Snedeker +100000 +15000 +5500
Andrew Landry +100000 +20000 +7000
Tyson Alexander +150000 +25000 +7500
Raul Pereda +150000 +25000 +8000
Kevin Kisner +150000 +25000 +7500
Ben Taylor +150000 +30000 +9000
Blaine Hale, Jr. +150000 +25000 +7500
Ryan Brehm +200000 +30000 +9000
John Pak +200000 +30000 +9000
J.B. Holmes +250000 +40000 +15000

