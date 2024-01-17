Odds for 2024 American Express on PGA TOUR

The 2024 American Express tees off from the La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, California this week. The event will draw some of the biggest stars in the sport to the Pete Dye Stadium Course, including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, and Justin Thomas. The tournament will run from Thursday, January 18 through Sunday, January 21.

Scheffler enters as the favorite to win, installed at +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Cantlay follows at +1000, with Schauffele coming in at +1200. Sungjae Im enters at +2000, followed by Thomas at +2200.

In 2023, Jon Rahm won the American Express with a score of -27, defeating Davis Thompson by one stroke. Rahm has since joined LIV Golf and is not eligible to compete in PGA TOUR events.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2024 American Express, which tees off on Thursday, January 18.