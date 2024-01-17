NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, January 17

We originally had a 10-game NBA slate Wednesday, but we are now down to nine games after the postponement of Warriors-Jazz. That still leaves plenty of contests to target bargain plays for DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Dyson Daniels, Pelicans, $4,700

After going for 27 DKFP against the Mavericks in the first of two back-to-back matchups, the Pelicans combo guard tallied just 8.8 DKFP in the second game. He gets a much more favorable matchup tonight against the Hornets, who rank 21st in fantasy points allowed to opposing PG/SF. Charlotte’s defensive marks are near the bottom of the league in every major category, suggesting this could be a blowout. That would lead to more playing time, and fantasy points, for Daniels.

Caleb Houstan, Magic, $4,500

Houstan logged less than 32 minutes for the first time in five games against the Knicks, managing just seven points on 1-7 shooting. He should fare better against the Hawks, who have been porous defensively and rank 28th in fantasy points allowed to opposing wings. Franz Wagner remains out for the Magic, so Houstan should continue to get the benefit of decent playing time. He’s a good addition at this price point.

Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves, $4,300

This might be a tough selection because of Anderson’s inconsistencies. After going for 38.5 DKFP in an overtime loss to the Celtics, Anderson has combined for 23.3 DKFP over the next two games. This is all about the matchup though. The Pistons rank 24th in fantasy points allowed to opposing forwards, and have generally been one of the worst defensive teams in the league. Anderson is a strong lineup addition at just above $4k.