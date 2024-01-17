Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday’s games

We’ve got a nine-game slate in the NBA Wednesday, although it was originally a 10-game slate before Warriors-Jazz was postponed due to a health issue surrounding Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojevic. We won’t have that contest when it comes to player props, but there are still plenty of other games to target. Here’s a look at our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Trae Young over 3.5 3-pointers vs. Magic (+105)

The Hawks point guard broke out of his slump, hitting six triples in Monday’s win over the Spurs after shooting 20.8% from the perimeter in the previous six games. Young went over this line in one of the two contests against Orlando this season, and he’s attempting 10.1 triples per game over the last 17 contests. Even though the Magic are seventh in opponent three-point percentage, I like Young to go over this line on volume alone.

Jonas Valanciunas over 9.5 rebounds vs. Hornets (+110)

The Pelicans big man gets a great matchup tonight against the Hornets, who are 25th in opponent rebounds allowed. Valanciunas has gone over this line in four of the last eight games, with one under coming at nine rebounds. This might turn into a blowout, which would be a rough way for Valanciunas to go under on this line. However, I like him to snag enough boards against this particular opponent.

Fred VanVleet under 8.5 assists vs. Knicks (-115)

The Knicks are a solid defensive team, ranking 12th in opponent assists allowed per game. The Rockets point guard has gone under this line in five of the last seven games and although he does average more assists per game on the road, I think he gets contained tonight. VanVleet has averaged just 5.4 assists per game in 22 career contests against the Knicks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo under 32.5 points vs. Cavaliers (+105)

Update: Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for this contest, so this prop likely gets voided if you took it earlier in the day.

The Greek Freak went for 34 points in the last contest against Cleveland, but he’s gone under this total in three of the last four games and five of the last eight. Antetokounmpo has a tough matchup against Jarrett Allen down low, and the Cavaliers will likely focus in on him more defensively. Taking the under on any of Antetokoummpo’s props is risky given his talent but I’ll take him to go under on his points line tonight.

Luka Doncic over 50.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Lakers (-115)

The Mavericks star is officially questionable after missing the last three games, so it’ll be best to wait for his status to clear up before locking in this particular prop. In two games against the Lakers this season, Doncic averaged 31.5 points, 12.5 assists and 9.0 rebounds per game. That will put him past this mark without much trouble. In a primetime contest, I like Doncic to fill up the stat sheet.