Latest injury updates for Packers RB AJ Dillon ahead of Divisional Round game vs. 49ers

The No. 7 Green Bay Packers take on the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs on Saturday night. The Packers were able to pull off the upset over the No. 2 seed Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card last weekend. The Pack did so without backup RB AJ Dillon, who has been dealing with a neck injury and fractured thumb for most of the second half of the season. We’ll update you on his status for the Divisional matchup vs. San Fran.

NFL Playoffs 2024: Packers vs. 49ers

AJ Dillon injury updates

Tuesday update: Dillons was a DNP at practice to start the week for the Packers. That isn’t a great sign but it’s still early. Dillon will need to get a limited practice in within the next two days or else he’s likely going to carry questionable or doubtful into this game.

With Dillon sidelined, the Packers had no reservations using RB Aaron Jones. It’s felt like since Week 1 Jones has been fighting to get healthy. He looked very healthy vs. Dallas, rushing for 118 yards on 21 carries for three touchdowns. Jones has played well vs. the Cowboys in the past, particularly in the playoffs. But it was still a bit of a surprise to see Jones look like his Pro Bowl self. That could make Dillon less of a factor in this game if he is active.