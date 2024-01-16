Latest injury updates for 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey ahead of Divisional round game vs. Packers

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. The 49ers earned a first-round bye from being the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The bye week is a good time for players to heal up, but it has been known to cause some teams to lose offensive steam. San Francisco will want to spark momentum but may have to try to do so without star running back Christian McCaffrey, who is dealing with a calf injury.

McCaffrey played in 16 games in the regular season. He had 1,459 rushing yards with 14 touchdowns and added 564 yards and seven more scores through the air. CMC was in the mix for MVP with his versatility in the offense and dominant stats, but even just missing the one game could be enough to keep him from the award.

NFL Playoffs 2024: 49ers vs. Packers

Christian McCaffrey injury updates

Tuesday update: 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that McCaffrey was a full-go for Tuesday’s practice. It seems like the bye week may have been the perfect amount of time for him to heal up.

Fantasy/Betting analysis

McCaffrey would be a huge missing piece of the offense. Not only is he the team’s starting running back, but he is a top target for quarterback Brock Purdy. Those who are playing in playoff fantasy football leagues would be hard-pressed to find a player with as much upside as McCaffrey. If he doesn’t suit up, backup running back Elijah Mitchell would likely see the bulk of the work in the backfield. If McCaffrey does play, he is an unquestioned starter for playoff fantasy football lineups.

McCaffrey is the most expensive player in the featured matchup at DraftKings DFS between the 49ers and the Packers. To roster him as a captain will cost you $18,300, and that drops to $12,200 to add him as a flex option. McCaffrey is arguably matchup-proof, but he still has a decent one against the Packers. Their defense allowed the 13th-most DFS points per game to opposing running backs. Mitchell is currently $3,200 as a flex. If McCaffrey misses the game, Mitchell’s price will increase, but you can likely find a better option for a captain, so just consider him as a flex play.