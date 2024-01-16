Latest injury updates for Ravens WR Zay Flowers ahead of Divisional Round game vs. Texans

The No. 1 Baltimore Ravens come off their bye to face the No. 4 Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Ravens sat starters in Week 18 and will have about three weeks between actual games going into the postseason. WR Zay Flowers didn’t play in the regular-season finale vs. the Steelers due to a calf injury. We’re updating you on the latest Flowers injury news ahead of the Divisional Round.

NFL Playoffs 2024: Ravens vs. Texans

Zay Flowers injury updates

Tuesday update — Flowers was limited at practice on Tuesday ahead of the Divisional game. Flowers not being a full at practice is a bit worrisome but this means he’s on track to play without a designation vs. the Texans. Flowers has been the Ravens’ top wide receiver option all season, finishing with 77 receptions for 858 yards and five TDs as a rookie. The Ravens will need Flowers at 100% if the team wants to advance past a feisty and hot Houston team that has basically won two playoff games the past weeks (one official).