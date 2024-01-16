Latest injury updates for Ravens TE Mark Andrews ahead of Divisional round game vs. Texans

The Baltimore Ravens have been without star tight end Mark Andrews since Week 11 when he suffered an ankle injury early against the Cincinnati Bengals. Andrews was initially ruled out for the remainder of the season, but with the Ravens having a good season, there was speculation that he could return. He remains on injured reserve, but Baltimore opened his practice window last week, leaving the door open for his activation.

NFL Playoffs 2024: Ravens vs. Texans

Mark Andrews injury updates

Tuesday update: Andrews was able to log a limited practice to begin the week. This bodes well for his getting activated from injured reserve, but nothing is official yet and likely won’t be decided upon until later in the week.

Fantasy/Betting analysis

With Andrews back in the mix, this means Isaiah Likely could have a decreased role in the offense. You’d think with Andrews coming off a more serious injury that Baltimore might split snaps between the two tight ends. Likely is more than capable as a receiver, racking up 322 receiving yards on 21 catches after Andrews went down before Week 12. The Ravens also went 5-1 without Andrews. That isn’t to say the Ravens don’t need him but Baltimore will still be a very dynamic offense either way. Expect Likely to go from around 60-75% of the snaps to around 40-50% of the snaps if Andrews is active and 100%.

Likely is an interesting fantasy option in DFS and Best Ball. He should see fewer lineups and exposure with Andrews slated to return. But as was mentioned, expect Likely to still see a good amount of snaps. Likely is a threat to score; he had five TDs in those six games with Andrews sidelined. The Ravens are also a heavy favorite on the spread at -9 on DraftKings Sportsbook. If the game gets out of hand and Baltimore pulls away, Andrews would see fewer plays you’d think coming off injury. It feels like a week we stick with Likely and see how Andrews’ return goes.