Reignmakers UFC “Instant Win” Cards to be Featured in UFC 297 Event Packs

Reignmakers players have another opportunity to acquire Instant Win Cards!

Reignmakers Instant Win Cards will be featured across UFC 297 Event Packs. Before getting into the breakdown of these, a quick refresher on Instant Win Cards.

What Are Instant Win Cards?

Players who pull an Instant Win Card from an Event Pack will receive a reward in DK Dollars via the Trade-In Portal.

There are two types of Instant Win cards that a customer can pull:

$100 in DK Dollars

$1,000 in DK Dollars

UFC 297 Event Pack Details

UFC 297 Event Packs will be dropping on January 17, 2024. Preferred access will begin at 11 a.m. ET and end at 12:30 p.m. ET that day. Public Access will then begin at 1 p.m. ET on the same day and will last until slate lock on January 20, 2024.

The first Public Pack-Purchase Limit will be 50 packs and last until 1 p.m. ET on January 18, 2024. After that, the next limit will be 150 packs and last until 1 p.m. ET on January 19, 2024. Then from 1:01 p.m. ET on January 19, 2024 until slate lock on January 20, 2024, there will no longer be a Public Public Pack-Purchase Limit.

UFC 297 Event Packs are guaranteed to feature one (1) RARE+ fighter game card.

Across these Event Packs, there will be 100 of the $100 Instant Win Cards and 10 of the $1,000 Instant Win Cards.

(NOTE: The inclusion of Instant Win Cards in UFC 297 Event Packs is a beta test. Instant Win Cards are not guaranteed to be featured in future Event Pack drops.)

UFC 297 Promotion

Excited for the fight this weekend? Well, get ready for even more.

Buy four (4) UFC 297 Event Packs, get a Walkout Booster for free. These boosters have 2 CORE & 1 ELITE cards per pack.

