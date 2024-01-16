Outright winner picks for The American Express

The PGA TOUR heads to La Quinta, California this week to tee off the 2024 American Express from the Pete Dye Stadium Course at La Quinta Country Club. Last year’s winner, Jon Rahm, will not return to the field after joining LIV Golf toward the end of 2023. However, the American Express still features a star-studded field. Here are our top picks to win it all.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Scottie Scheffler +550

Scheffler is the favorite to win, as expected. The World No. 1 is the man to beat on any course he competes at, and this is no different. Scheffler has finished T11 and T25 at the American Express in each of the last two years, and had a third place finish in 2020. He went on a seven-tournament streak of top-10 finishes in 2023, and is currently on a three-tournament streak of the same nature. His latest appearance saw him win the Hero World Challenge, and he leads the field in total strokes gained.

Min Woo Lee +2500

Lee is quite the up-and-comer on the PGA TOUR. At just 25 years old, he had four top-10 finishes on the PGA TOUR last season, including a T5 at the U.S. Open. He did not participate in last year’s American Express, and has largely come up on the DP World Tour circuit. However, he ranks 10th in the field in total strokes gained, and is in a good position here to earn his first ever PGA TOUR win.

Tony Finau +3500

Finau had a strong T4 finish at the Hero World Challenge in December, marking his third top-20 finish in five tournaments to wrap up the year. Finau’s highs are high and his lows can be low, but he has performed well at the American Express in recent years. He grabbed a T14 finish in 2023 and a solo fourth in 2021. Finau ranks fourth in the field in strokes gained: tee to green over the last six months.