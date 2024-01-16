Pick on the Total for Wake Forest-NC State on January 16

Both the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and NC State Wolfpack enter Tuesday’s clash in Raleigh with one-another with a record of 12-4 overall and 4-1 in ACC.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. NC State Wolfpack (-1, 149.5)

While neither is playing at a blistering pace with Wake Forest entering Monday 131st in the nation in total possessions per game and NC State 187th in this category, but have done the little things to put up big scoring outputs.

NC State has made the most of each possession, ranking fourth among Division I programs in turnovers per possession while Wake Forest is third in the country in free throw shooting percentage at 80%.

Both teams should also get lots of clean looks from 3-point range with Wake Forest entering Monday 232nd in opponent 3-point shooting percentage and NC State 211th in this category.

While NC State entered Monday just 167th in the country in 3-point shooting percentage, Wake Forest entered 20th, making 38.4% of their 3’s, but needing to make those outside shots with the way the defense has defended away from home this season.

In games played away from home, the Demon Deacons are allowing 19.4 points more per 100 possessions than at home, ranking 71st in the country overall in points allowed on a per possession basis while NC State is 86th in this category.

NC State will look to offset their outside shooting disadvantage with second chances as Wake Forest is allowing opponents to rebound 33.5% of their missed shots in games played away from home, which is the 312th rated defensive rebound rate away from home in the country.

Wake Forest has scored at least 82 points in seven of their last eight games with the lone exception being their most recent game against Virginia, who is notoriously one of the slowest tempo teams in the country.

The Wolfpack have also reached at least 70 points in all but two of their 16 games this season and with both defenses having its share of flaws, Tuesday’s tilt sets up to yield a big offensive night for both teams.

The Play: Wake Forest vs. NC State Over 149.5