Where are the Eagles drafting in 2024 NFL Draft? Who might they pick in mock draft?

The Philadelphia Eagles have been eliminated from the 2024 NFL Playoffs. This caps off one of the worst falls in recent memory. The Eagles were 10-1 heading into Week 13, sporting wins over the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. Philadelphia then lost five of its final six games and fell to the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

The Eagles couldn’t spark any momentum and were blown out by the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. Philly now suddenly turns its attention to the offseason and the No. 22 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Eagles draft order: 22nd pick

1.01 Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)

1.02 Washington Commanders

1.03 New England Patriots

1.04 Arizona Cardinals

1.05 Los Angeles Chargers

1.06 New York Giants

1.07 Tennessee Titans

1.08 Atlanta Falcons

1.09 Chicago Bears

1.10 New York Jets

1.11 Minnesota Vikings

1.12 Denver Broncos

1.13 Las Vegas Raiders

1.14 New Orleans Saints

1.15 Indianapolis Colts

1.16 Seattle Seahawks

1.17 Jacksonville Jaguars

1.18 Cincinnati Bengals

1.19 Los Angeles Rams

1.20 Pittsburgh Steelers

1.21 Miami Dolphins

1.22 Philadelphia Eagles

1.23 Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)

The Philadelphia Eagles were expected to be drafting later in the first, but a Wild Card exit against the Buccaneers has them picking 22nd. Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman is known to wheel and deal draft picks, so they could move up or down depending on what he can do.

Eagles mock draft: Potential first-round pick

1.22 — CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

Each of Philadelphia’s last three first-round picks has been a defensive player from Georgia. The Eagles also drafted CB Keele Ringo from Georgia in the fourth round, so it is fitting and ironic that another could be on the board for them in the first round this year. Lassiter spent three years with the Bulldogs and has steadily improved. He only had one collegiate interception, but he had 86 career tackles, including 60 solo tackles. Lassiter had 14 passes defended and a sack over his three seasons at Georgia.

Philly could break the trend of Bulldog defenders and go with Oregon CB Khyree Jackson, Penn State CB Kalen King, or Miami S Kamren Kinchens.