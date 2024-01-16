Where are the Rams drafting in 2024 NFL Draft? Who might they pick in mock draft?

The Los Angeles Rams finished the regular season in second place in the NFC West. They made the playoffs as the No. 6 seed. This secured them a matchup against the No. 3 Detroit Lions and a visit for quarterback Matthew Stafford to his old team. Los Angeles kept it close but ended up losing by a point to be eliminated from playoff contention.

The Rams turn their attention to the upcoming offseason. With their making the playoffs, but losing in the Wild Card round, Los Angeles will have the No. 19 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Rams draft order: 19th pick

1.01 Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)

1.02 Washington Commanders

1.03 New England Patriots

1.04 Arizona Cardinals

1.05 Los Angeles Chargers

1.06 New York Giants

1.07 Tennessee Titans

1.08 Atlanta Falcons

1.09 Chicago Bears

1.10 New York Jets

1.11 Minnesota Vikings

1.12 Denver Broncos

1.13 Las Vegas Raiders

1.14 New Orleans Saints

1.15 Indianapolis Colts

1.16 Seattle Seahawks

1.17 Jacksonville Jaguars

1.18 Cincinnati Bengals

1.19 Los Angeles Rams

1.20 Pittsburgh Steelers

Los Angeles is the first team that made the playoffs and will be on the clock in the draft. They had a 10-7 record, the same as the Steelers, but earned the tiebreaker over a worse strength of schedule. Playoff results are not incorporated into the record or SOS. Barring a trade, this will be the Rams’ first first-round pick since taking quarterback Jared Goff No. 1 overall in 2016.

Rams mock draft: Potential first-round pick

1.19 — EDGE Demeioun “Chop” Robinson, Penn State

Los Angeles had a better season than was expected of them. The Rams mainly need help on the defensive line and secondary, especially if Aaron Donald decides to hang up his cleats. Otherwise, they need to look at the offensive line, and while the first round may be too early, Los Angeles should go ahead and think about a succession plan for quarterback Matthew Stafford in a deep quarterback class.

Who is on the board still can greatly vary from trades and surprise picks, but the Rams won’t be complaining if Robinson falls to them. “Chop” played one season for the Maryland Terrapins in 2021 before transferring to Penn State. He only suited up for one game in 2022 but was a welcome boost to the Nittany Lions defensive line in 2023. Robinson finished with 12 tackles and four sacks and was named to the All-Big Ten first-team.

If the Rams choose to boost their secondary, they could be looking at Georgia CB Kamari Lassiter, Oregon CB Khyree Jackson, or Robinson’s teammate CB Kalen King.