Where are the Dolphins drafting in 2024 NFL Draft? Who might they pick in mock draft?

The Miami Dolphins had a promising season slip away over the season’s final few weeks. They were sitting at 11-4 with two games left to play but dropped back-to-back games to the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. These losses saw them fall to the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff picture, which meant they had to go on the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Dolphins lost in the Wild Card round to the Chiefs. Miami’s Super Bowl hopes are dashed, and now they have a middling draft pick to look forward to. As the dust settles on the Wild Card round, the Dolphins have the No. 21 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Dolphins draft order: 21st pick

1.01 Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)

1.02 Washington Commanders

1.03 New England Patriots

1.04 Arizona Cardinals

1.05 Los Angeles Chargers

1.06 New York Giants

1.07 Tennessee Titans

1.08 Atlanta Falcons

1.09 Chicago Bears

1.10 New York Jets

1.11 Minnesota Vikings

1.12 Denver Broncos

1.13 Las Vegas Raiders

1.14 New Orleans Saints

1.15 Indianapolis Colts

1.16 Seattle Seahawks

1.17 Jacksonville Jaguars

1.18 Cincinnati Bengals

1.19 Los Angeles Rams

1.20 Pittsburgh Steelers

1.21 Miami Dolphins

1.22 Philadelphia Eagles

The Dolphins are back in the first round after trading away their 2022 first-round draft pick and losing their 2023 first-round draft pick due to tampering. Miami drafted Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft and Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson and Noah Igbinoghene in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dolphins mock draft: Potential first-round pick

1.21 DL Leonard Taylor, Miami

Miami’s team needs center around the offensive line and defensive line. This is also assuming that they retain quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and don’t pull any sort of move to send him to a different team. They also need a tight end and better wide receiver depth, but those are going to be needs they address in later rounds.

Taylor helps to address the defensive line and is rated as one of the best defensive tackles in the class. He would have to fall to this point, but consensus mock drafts expect that he will be available. Taylor played for three seasons with the Hurricanes and was a consistent contributor on the defensive line. He ended his career with 65 tackles, six sacks, and one interception. His size projects him to stay at defensive tackle, and while he may not consistently get to the quarterback, Taylor will be able to help slow down the run.

Miami could also address needs by selecting Duke IOL Graham Barton, Houston OT Patrick Paul, or Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga if he were to fall.