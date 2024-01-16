Full 2024 NFL playoff bracket heading into Divisional Round

We were very close to having a full-blown chalk of a bracket so far in the 2024 NFL Playoffs. It was mostly top seeds advancing to the next round of the playoffs. The only favored seed that didn’t make it through was the No. 2 Dallas Cowboys, who lost to the 7-seed Green Bay Packers in their Wild Card matchup on Sunday afternoon. Below we’ll go over the full bracket for the AFC and NFC with results from the Wild Card round and Divisional matchups for next round.

NFL Playoffs 2024

AFC bracket

Wild Card

#1 Baltimore Ravens (13-4) — BYE

#2 Buffalo Bills 31, #7 Pittsburgh Steelers 17

#3 Kansas City Chiefs 26, #6 Miami Dolphins 7

#4 Houston Texans 45, #5 Cleveland Browns 14

It was all the top seeds advancing in the AFC and really the Steelers were the only team to put up much of a fight. Pittsburgh had the advantage of some weather and the game being moved back to Monday from Sunday. The Steelers had chances in this contest but could never string together multiple drives. After making it 24-17 in the fourth quarter, a Khalil Shakir TD would put the Bills up by two scores with 6:27 to go.

The Ravens and MVP favorite Lamar Jackson will get rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie QB CJ Stroud in the Divisional Round after sitting this week with a bye. Baltimore could get TE Mark Andrews back in the lineup this week from injury. The Ravens are 9.5-point favorites on the spread on DraftKings Sportsbook for this contest.

Divisional

#1 Ravens vs. #4 Texans

#2 Bills vs. #3 Chiefs

NFC bracket

Wild Card

#1 San Francisco 49ers (12-5) — BYE

#7 Green Bay Packers 48, #2 Dallas Cowboys 32

#3 Detroit Lions 24, #6 Los Angeles Rams 23

#4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32, #5 Philadelphia Eagles 9

The big upset out of the entire bracket so far is the Packers over the Cowboys, who were 7-point favorites going into Sunday afternoon. The Packers jumped on the Cowboys early and never really looked back. A few turnovers by Dak Prescott didn’t help and Dallas’ defense failed to show up entirely. So Green Bay advances to take on the top-seeded 49ers on the road.

The Bucs upset the Eagles technically based on betting odds but Tampa Bay was the higher seed. We also know Philly limped into the postseason and was missed WR AJ Brown, so really is it a big upset? Not exactly. The Eagles were unable to defend their NFC championship from last season and we’ll get a new NFC title crown this year.

Divisional

#1 49ers vs. #7 Packers

#3 Lions vs. #4 Buccaneers