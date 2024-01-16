NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, January 16

With just three games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, finding quality bargain plays to round out DFS lineups will be incredibly challenging. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Nicolas Batum, 76ers, $5,000

Batum has been a solid contributor of late, topping 20+ DKFP in each of the last four contests. The 76ers forward should be in the lineup on the second night of a back-to-back set Tuesday, and he’s worth backing even in a tough matchup. Even with Batum struggling to put up points, his contributions on the boards and distributing the ball are enough to roster him in lineups.

Harrison Barnes, Kings, $4,700

After three poor outings, Barnes finally seemed to get back to his usual form with 19.3 DKFP against the Bucks. Minutes won’t be an issue for the veteran small forward, who continues to start despite his shooting struggles. The Kings have been a top-10 scoring offense and should be in a relatively high-scoring game against Phoenix tonight. Barnes has upside as a value play, even though there is some risk he doesn’t connect enough from the perimeter to make a huge impact.

Isaiah Joe, Thunder, $4,500

Joe does well when he gets extended playing time, and there’s a good chance that happens Tuesday with the Thunder on a back-to-back set. The wing is shooting 41% from deep on the season, so he’s bound to make up for the last two games where he shot 1-10 from three-point range at some point. Joe could heat up from the perimeter tonight, even against a tough Clippers defense, and deliver excellent production at this price point.