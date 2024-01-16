Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday’s games

We have a light slate of NBA action this evening with just three games tipping off around the league. There are still opportunities to hit on player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and we’ll go over some of our favorites below.

Kevin Durant over 5.5 assists vs. Kings (+110)

The Phoenix Suns will host the Sacramento Kings tonight and it’s setting up to be a high-scoring Western Conference shootout. KD is averaging 5.8 assists per game in this one and I think he’ll have a heavy presence distributing the ball to his teammates tonight. I’ll take the over on his assist total this evening.

Kawhi Leonard under 1.5 3-pointers vs. Thunder (+145)

Leonard has been shooting comfortably from downtown for the past few weeks, making at least two triples in seven of his last eight games. Even though the Los Angeles Clippers will be facing an Oklahoma City Thunder team that has let opponents shoot 44.1% from three over their past 10 games. I’ll go with the under on Leonard’s three total this evening.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope over 10.5 points vs. 76ers (+100)

KCP is averaging 10.4 points per game for the Denver Nuggets this season and has posted at least 11 points in each of his last four games. Even when facing a tough defensive team in the Philadelphia 76ers tonight, I think he can go above his season average. He is listed as questionable for this contest, so make sure he’s good to go before locking in this prop.