Thunder vs. Clippers pick against the spread, over/under for Tuesday, January 16

Two of the top teams in the Western Conference will clash tonight as the Oklahoma City Thunder continue their four-game road trip when battling the Los Angeles Clippers. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET and the game will air on TNT.

Oklahoma City (27-12) will return to Crypto.com Arena after falling to the Lakers in a 112-105 loss last night. Chet Holmgren only scored nine points in the contest as the Thunder fell behind in the third quarter and couldn’t catch back up. Los Angeles (25-14) is also trying to bounce back from a loss, falling to the Timberwolves 109-105 on Sunday. The Wolves shot 56.7% from the field and held the Clippers at bay for most of the game.

On the injury front, Ivica Zubac (calf) will miss his second straight game for the Clippers. As of this writing, the Thunder have yet to release their injury report.

Los Angeles enters the game as a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 235.5. The Clippers are listed as a -258 moneyline favorite, making the Thunder a +210 underdog.

Thunder vs. Clippers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Thunder +6.5

OKC buried LA 134-115 the last time these two teams met back on December 21 and it should be up for bringing the fight once again tonight. Back-to-backs haven’t been a problem for the Thunder as they are 4-1 against the spread when playing on no rest. They are also 6-2-1 ATS as road underdogs this year. I’m taking OKC to at least cover tonight.

Over/Under: Over 235.5

Both teams are shooting roughly 50% from the field this season and are both averaging at least 117 ppg. Coming off respective losses, I’d expect both teams to be dialed in on offense tonight. I’ll take the over.