Nuggets vs. 76ers pick against the spread, over/under for Tuesday, January 16

The Denver Nuggets (28-13) will face the Philadelphia 76ers (25-13) Tuesday evening in a matchup that could feature the two best big men in the league. The Nuggets and 76ers have both won their last two games as they hope to build momentum during the second half of the season. This will be the first meeting between these teams this season.

The Nuggets have a long injury report with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope all listed as questionable. This is a nationally televised game, which means Jokic should theoretically have to suit up. The 76ers won’t submit an official injury report until 1 p.m. ET but head coach Nick Nurse said Joel Embiid is expected to be good to go on the second night of a back-to-back set.

The 76ers are 3-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total sitting at 228.5. Philadelphia is -155 on the moneyline while Denver is +130.

Nuggets vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets +3

Denver isn’t on a back-to-back set and doesn’t have a game until Friday, so this injury report is a bit over the top. If the Nuggets do rest all their players, the league will surely get involved. However, I expect everyone to suit up for now.

Neither team has been particularly good against the number of late. Both have covered the spread just twice in the last five games. Philadelphia is a strong home team at 15-6 ATS while Denver is 7-13 ATS on the road. Even with Embiid expected to suit up, I believe the Nuggets have the superior team and should be able to take care of the 76ers on the second night of a back-to-back. Back Denver to cover, assuming all the key players are available.

Over/Under: Over 228.5

Of the two matchups between these teams last season, one went over this line and one went under. The 76ers had gone under their totals in four straight before hitting the over in two of their last three games. The Nuggets had three straight overs before going under in two of their last three. Assuming all of Denver’s starters suit up, I like the over to hit in this contest.