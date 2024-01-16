Kings vs. Suns pick against the spread, over/under for Tuesday, January 16

Two Pacific division rivals will face off Tuesday when the Sacramento Kings (23-16) and Phoenix Suns (21-18) meet. The Kings are on a two-game losing streak, while the Suns have triumphed in their last two games. This is the third meeting between these teams this season, with Sacramento winning each of the first two games. However, the Suns didn’t have Bradley Beal for either contest and also missed Kevin Durant for one of those matchups.

Keegan Murray is questionable for the Kings, while Bol Bol is out for the Suns with a foot sprain. Damion Lee remains sidelined for Phoenix as he recovers from meniscus surgery.

The Suns are 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 243.5. Phoenix is -175 on the moneyline while Sacramento is +145.

Kings vs. Suns, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -4.5

The Suns have started to turn things around a bit with their “Big 3” healthy. They’ve won seven of their last 10 games, covering the spread in four of those games. Phoenix has been struggling against the spread this season, going 14-24-1. The Kings have gone 21-18 ATS this season, covering the spread four times in the last six games.

Even though the Kings won both head-to-head matchups this season, the addition of Beal makes a big difference for Phoenix. I like the Suns to get the win at home and keep their hot streak going.

Over/Under: Under 243.5

The Suns have gone over their totals in three of the last four games, and four of the last six. The Kings went over their total in the last game but have two unders and two pushes prior to that. Both previous matchups between these teams went well under this line and even though both are in the top 10 in scoring over the last 10 games, I like them to go under this high line.