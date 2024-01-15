Complete list of odds for every Divisional Round matchup in 2024 NFL Playoffs

The Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs has wrapped. Six teams were eliminated, leaving the six winners and the two teams on byes advancing to the Divisional round. The winners of these games will meet up in their respective conference championship games. Here are the overall odds for each of the four divisional round games, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 NFL Playoff odds: Divisional Round

NFC

Packers at 49ers

Spread: 49ers, -10

Over/Under: 50

Moneyline: SF -485, GB +370

The No. 7 Green Bay Packers go on the road to take on the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers. Green Bay comes in with momentum after knocking out the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round. The 49ers earned a first-round bye as the conference’s top seed but watched the No. 2 and No. 5 seeds lose in the first round, so they won’t be able to take the Packers lightly.

Buccaneers at Lions

Spread: Lions -6.5

Over/Under: 48.5

Moneyline: DET -265, TB +215

The No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the No. 3 Detroit Lions. Tampa Bay won the NFC South and was counted out despite playing at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. They blew out Philly and silenced any doubters in the process. Detroit won the NFC North for the first time in 30 years and didn’t squander it. Even former quarterback Matthew Stafford returning to Detroit with the Los Angeles Rams wasn’t enough to spoil the part for the Lions. They picked up their first home playoff win in decades, and their fans get another chance to be a difference maker.

AFC

Texans at Ravens

Spread: Ravens, -9.5

Over/Under: 45.5

Moneyline: BAL -485, HOU +370

The Houston Texans hosted the surging Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card round. Houston put an end to the Joe Flacco hype train and sent the Browns packing after an impressive outing from rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. One week after playing in his first playoff game, he now goes on the road to take on the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens, who are coming off their first-round bye. One thing to keep an eye on is tight end Mark Andrews’ availability for this game.

Chiefs at Bills

Spread: Bills -2.5

Over/Under: 46.5

Moneyline: BUF -142, KC +120

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won two Super Bowls in his short career, but has never played in a road playoff game. That changes in the Divisional round as the Chiefs will go on the road to face the Bills after picking up a grueling home win over the Miami Dolphins in brutally cold weather. Buffalo’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed a day due to weather, but that didn’t hinder them from picking up a two-touchdown win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.