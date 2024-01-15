Complete schedule for Divisional Round in 2024 NFL Playoffs

The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers were able to take a week of rest ahead of the Divisional Round, but will now have to get down to business, as the Texans and Packers come calling on Saturday.

It was a great showing by two young quarterbacks in the Wild Card Round, as both C.J. Stroud of the Texans and Jordan Love of the Packers put up Top 10 playoff games statistically. Now they both go on the road to take on the No. 1 seed of their respective divisions.

The Bills got out to a big lead and never trailed against the Steelers, which gives them a rematch against the Chiefs on Sunday night. The last time they met Kadarius Toney lined up offsides, cancelling a great hook and lateral play by Travis Kelce to Toney himself for a would be game-winning touchdown.

We now wait for the result of the Buccaneers-Eagles game to see who the Lions host next week.

Update: The Buccaneers beat the Eagles 32-9 and will now head to Detroit to take on the Lions.

2024 NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 20

Texans at Ravens, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Packers at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET, FOX

Sunday, Jan. 21

Buccaneers at Lions, 3 p.m. ET, NBC

Bills at Chiefs, 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS