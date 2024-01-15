Caleb Williams declares for 2024 NFL Draft

USC quarterback Caleb Williams has declared for the NFL Draft, per Ian Rapoport. There had been some talk of him not wanting to get drafted by certain teams, but it sounds like that won’t be a thing, as Rapoport explicitly wrote, “The Heisman trophy winner enters the process excited for whoever ends up selecting him.” That was likely a directive from the Williams camp to make sure teams and fans knew he would go anywhere he is picked.

Williams has long been the de facto No. 1 pick after his 2022 season, when he won the Heisman Trophy and put up huge numbers. He was unable to replicate those numbers in 2023, but still played well enough to not get docked much by talent evaluators.

There is little doubt he will be the first pick and the first pick is held by the Chicago Bears. Chicago has a tough decision to either draft Williams and trade QB Justin Fields or keep Fields and possibly trade the No. 1 pick for more draft capital.