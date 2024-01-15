Weather updates for Buffalo ahead of Bills-Steelers Wild Card game

The No. 2 Buffalo Bills host the No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. This game was originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET but weather conditions in the Buffalo area sparked a state of emergency, with the Governor of New York moving the game to Monday. Weather conditions still aren’t great but are expected to be playable by kickoff. There is a chance the game gets moved again so we’ll be providing any updates and weather forecasts going into game time.

2024 NFL Playoffs: Bills-Steelers weather updates

The Orchard Park area is still under a Winter Storm advisory as we approach this game. Temperatures are expected to be below 20 degrees at kickoff with winds around 10 mph. Snow showers are expected to stop in the afternoon, so conditions could be relatively clear by 4:30 p.m. ET. It should be cloudy around kickoff as well and temps will feel closer to below 10 degrees due to wind chill.

Below is a look at fans shoveling snow out of Highmark Stadium early in the morning of game day. There’s still plenty of time to clear out the field and we shouldn’t see more than some flurries during the game. It may be tough on fans but field conditions shouldn’t be as bad as if the game were played Sunday.