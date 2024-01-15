Is Joel Embiid playing for the 76ers on Monday vs. the Rockets?

The Philadelphia 76ers will begin the NBA’s celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday when they take on the Houston Rockets in the first game of the slate. The big question surrounding the 76ers is the health of reigning MVP Joel Embiid, who has been dealing with a knee injury. Embiid has missed the last three games, and seven of the last nine games. Here’s the latest on his status for Monday’s contest.

Joel Embiid injury updates

Update: Embiid is in for the 76ers and he will not have any restrictions, per head coach Nick Nurse.

Embiid is officially listed as questionable, and he reportedly practiced in a full capacity Sunday ahead of the contest with Houston. The upgrade suggests Embiid will return, though the 76ers have held their own with a 3-4 record while the center was out recently. Embiid should be able to put up big numbers against the Rockets, who are a solid defensive team but don’t have an interior presence capable of slowing down Embiid.

If Embiid does not suit up, look for Paul Reed to once again get the start for Philadelphia. Mo Bamba is doubtful so Marcus Morris might actually be the backup center in the even Embiid sits. He and Reed might not be worth backing in DFS lineups. Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris will be the top two offensive options if Embiid sits.